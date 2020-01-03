HUR Vs HEA Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes will face the Brisbane Heat in the 21st match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Friday, January 3 at 1:40 PM IST. Chris Lynn will captain the Brisbane Heat and Ben McDermott will lead the Hobart Hurricanes. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

HUR vs HEA Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Brisbane Heat:

Chris Lynn(captain), Jimmy Peirson(wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Ben Cutting, Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Jack Prestwidge.

Hobart Hurricanes:

Ben McDermott(captain/wicketkeeper), D'Arcy Short, Simon Milenko, Caleb Jewell, David Miller, George Bailey, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose, Qais Ahmad, Riley Meredith, Scott Boland, and Macalister Wright.

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Ben McDermott

Batsmen: Chris Lynn (vice-captain), Sam Heazlett, Caleb Jewell, David Miller

All-Rounders: Matt Renshaw, D'Arcy Short (captain), James Faulkner

Bowlers: Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Riley Meredith

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

HUR vs HEA Prediction and Form Guide

Hobart Hurricanes start as favourites to win.

The Hobart Hurricanes are currently fifth in the Points Table and have won two out of their four games. Their last game was against the Melbourne Stars and the latter won by four runs through the Duckworth-Lewis method. The Hurricanes' best batsmen in the game were Ben McDermott and Caleb Jewell. Their best bowlers were James Faulkner and Riley Meredith.

The Brisbane Heat are currently seventh in the Points Table and have only won one game out of their four matches. Their last match was against the Perth Scorchers and the Scorchers registered a comprehensive 40-run victory. The Heat's best batsmen in the game were Ben Laughlin and Zahir Khan. Their best bowlers in the game were Ben Laughlin and Zahir Khan.

