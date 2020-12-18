HUR Vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

The Hobart Hurricanes will battle it out with Melbourne Renegades in Match 10 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The contest will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The HUR vs REN live match is scheduled to commence at 5:40 AM (IST) on Saturday, December 19. Here, we take a look at HUR vs REN match prediction, Dream11 prediction and HUR vs REN playing 11.

BBL 2020 points table:

Plenty of cricket ahead, but here's our first look at the #BBL10 ladder. pic.twitter.com/HMTNv4h9sY — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 18, 2020

HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction: HUR vs REN live match preview

Hobart Hurricanes are off to a spectacular start in their Big bash League campaign this season. They are currently placed at an enviable second place on the points table. They earned two successive victories against Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers. However, they faced their maiden loss in their previous encounter, where they faced the Adelaide Strikers for the second time.

Melbourne Renegades also earned a comprehensive win in their opening fixture. However, the team faced an embarrassing loss against Sydney Sixers. The team's batting line-up let them down while chasing a stiff total of 206, and they were ultimately bundled out for a paltry score of 60. They will be eyeing to bounce back after a massive 145-run loss, whereas the Hobart Hurricanes will also be desperate to get back to winning ways.

HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction: HUR vs REN squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell.

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HUR vs REN playing 11

D Short

J Faulker

A Finch

S Marsh

HUR vs REN match prediction: HUR vs REN Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S Harper

Batsmen: C Ingram, T David, S Marsh, A Finch (VC), W Jacks

All-rounders: J Faulkner, D Short (C)

Bowlers: K Richardson, J Lalor, S Boland

HUR vs REN live: HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction

As per our HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction, HUR will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction, top picks and HUR vs REN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HUR vs REN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Hobart Hurricanes Twitter

