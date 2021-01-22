HUR Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Match Preview

Hobart Hurricanes will take on Perth Scorchers in the penultimate match of the league phase of the Big Bash League 2020 on Thursday, January 22 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The HUR vs SCO live streaming will commence at 10:35 AM (IST). The HUR vs SCO live action in India will be available on Sony Ten Network and can be streamed live on Sony LIV. Ahead of the exciting contest, here is our HUR vs SCO Dream11 prediction, HUR vs SCO Dream11 team and HUR vs SCO Dream11 top picks.

HUR vs SCO match preview

Hobart Hurricanes are currently sitting at the sixth spot in BBL points table with six wins, five loss from 11 matches and a total of 23 points to their name. They won their last match against Sydney Thunder comprehensively by six wickets. This is a crucial game as a win here will send them to the second spot in the points table and will strengthen their chances to make it to the playoffs. Moreover, the arrivals of Tim Paine and Matthew Wade has further bolstered the squad. Notably, the last time these two sides met it was Hurricanes who emerged victorious by 9 wickets.

On the other hand, the Scorchers' five-match winning streak was ended by Sydney Sixers. However, BBL's Men in Orange bounced back and secured a brilliant 59 run win over Brisbane Heat in their last match. They are currently at the second position in the points table with six wins, four losses and one no result from 11 games. Perth will look to win the contest and continue being in the top two behind Sydney Sixers.

HUR vs SCO squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Peter Handscomb (Captain), Tim Paine (Wicket-keeper), D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Dawid Malan, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Macalister Wright, Wil Parker, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, David Moody, Mitchell Owen

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (Captain), Josh Inglis (Wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Cameron Bancroft, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Kurtis Patterson, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli.

Top picks for HUR vs SCO playing 11

D’Arcy Short

Ben McDermott

Colin Munro

Mitchell Marsh

HUR vs SCO Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Tim Paine, Ben McDermott (Captain)

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy

All-Rounders: Mitchell Marsh (Vice-captain), D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Nathan Ellis, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff

HUR vs SCO match prediction

According to our HUR vs SCO match prediction, Perth Scorchers will win this match.

Note: The HUR vs SCO Dream11 prediction and HUR vs SCO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HUR vs SCO Dream11 team and HUR vs SCO Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

