HUR Vs SIX Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The fourth match of the ongoing 2019-20 Big Bash League season will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers. The match will be played at the TIO Traeger Park in Alice Springs. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Friday, December 20 and will start at 9:15 AM IST.

Head Coach Adam Griffith and David Miller taking a look at the wicket ahead of tomorrows clash against the @SixersBBL at Traeger Park.#TasmaniasTeam #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/LxmVjV6Gx9 — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) December 19, 2019

HUR vs SIX Match preview

The ongoing eight-team tournament is the ninth season of Australia’s premier domestic T20 competition. A total of 61 matches will be played across two months in different venues of Australia. Having won the previous edition, Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

Sydney Sixers won their opening game of the tournament. They defeated the Perth Scorchers comfortably by 8 wickets and with five overs to spare on December 18. Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes are yet to open their 2019-20 Big Bash campaign. Their upcoming game against the Sixers will be their first of the season.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Squad details

HUR Squad: George Bailey, Matthew Wade (c), David Miller, James Faulkner, Scott Boland, Clive Rose, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Simon Milenko, David Moody, D’Arcy Short, Qais Ahmad, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Thomas Rogers, Jarrod Freeman, Aaron Summers, Nathan Ellis

SIX Squad: Moises Henriques (c), Steve O’Keefe, Steven Smith, Josh Hazlewood, James Vince, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope, Daniel Fallins, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Justin Avendano, Ben Manenti, Hayden Kerr

HUR vs SIX Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Wade (Captain)

All-rounder – Moises Henriques (Vice-Captain), James Faulkner, Tom Curran

Batsmen – D’Arcy Short, George Bailey, Josh Philippe, James Vince

Bowlers – Steve O’Keefe, Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith

Hobart Hurricanes start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

👊 Our head coach Greg Shipperd shares his thoughts on the first-up win over @ScorchersBBL before boarding the ✈️ to Alice Springs this morning @SydneyAirport #smashemsixers 👍



🎥 Full interview > https://t.co/47LInxBLQC



📰 Match report + highlights > https://t.co/mSXQuVjuiv pic.twitter.com/pAHB1GTNi1 — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 19, 2019

