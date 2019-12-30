HUR Vs STA Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes will face the Melbourne Stars in the 16th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20. The match will be played at the Invermay Park, Launceston on Monday, December 30 at 1:40 PM IST. Ben McDermott will captain the Hobart Hurricanes and Glenn Maxwell will lead the Melbourne Stars. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

HUR vs STA squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Hobart Hurricanes:

Ben McDermott (Captain/Wicketkeeper), D'Arcy Short, Simon Milenko, Caleb Jewell, David Miller, George Bailey, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose, Qais Ahmad, Riley Meredith, Scott Boland and Macalister Wright.

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Peter Handscomb (Wicketkeeper), Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Dale Steyn, Sandeep Lamichhane, Clint Hinchliffe and Nick Larkin.

HUR vs STA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ben McDermott

Batsmen: David Miller, Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Hilton Cartwright

All-Rounders: D'Arcy Short (Vice-Captain), James Faulkner, Glenn Maxwell (Captain)

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Qais Ahmad, Adam Zampa

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

HUR vs STA Prediction and Form Guide

Hobart Hurricanes start as favourites to win the game.

Melbourne Stars are currently fourth on the points table with 2 wins in 3 games. Their last game was against the Adelaide Strikers and the latter won the match by 5 runs. The Stars' best batsmen in the game were Glenn Maxwell and Peter Handscomb. Their best bowlers in the game were Adam Zampa and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Hobart Hurricanes are currently fifth on the points table with 2 wins in 3 games. Their last game was against the Melbourne Renegades and they won by 7 wickets. Their best batsmen were D'Arcy Short and captain Ben McDermott. Their best bowlers were Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith.

