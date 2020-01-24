HUR Vs THU Dream11 Big Bash Prediction, Full Squads And All Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes will face the Sydney Thunder in the 50th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Friday, January 24 at 12:40 PM IST. Matthew Wade will captain the Hobart Hurricanes and Callum Ferguson will lead the Sydney Thunder. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade (captain), Ben McDermott (wicketkeeper), D'Arcy Short, Macalister Wright, Jake Doran, David Miller, George Bailey, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, and James Faulkner.

Sydney Thunder:

Callum Ferguson (captain), Jay Lenton (wicketkeeper), Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Liam Bowe, Gurinder Sandhu, Jonathan Cook, Nathan McAndrew,and Chris Tremain.

HUR vs THU Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ben McDermott, Jay Lenton

Batsmen: Caleb Jewell, Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales (captain), Alex Ross

All-Rounders: D'Arcy Short, Chris Morris (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Clive Rose, Qais Ahmed, Nathan Ellis

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

HUR vs THU Dream11 prediction

The Hobart Hurricanes are currently seventh in the points table with four wins out of twelve games. Their last game was against the Melbourne Renegades and they won it by four runs. Their best batsmen in the game Matthew Wade and Macalister Wright. Their best bowlers Thomas Rogers and Qais Ahmed.

The Sydney Thunder are currently fifth in the points table with five wins out of twelve games. Their last game was against the Perth Scorchers and the Scorchers won by eight wickets. The Thunder's best batsmen in the match were Alex Hales and Alex Ross. Their best bowlers were Chris Morris and Gurinder Sandhu.

Hobart Hurricanes may win this encounter.

