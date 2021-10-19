'Hurt Pakistan By Thrashing Them On Field': Farokh Engineer Wants T20 WC Match To Go On

Former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer believes the India vs Pakistan fixture must go ahead despite the terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the best way to teach Pakistan a lesson in this regard was to demolish its team on the pitch. The debate has arisen because targeted killings are on a surge in J&K by the Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Hence, several are of the view that India should call off their T20 World Cup encounter against Pakistan to protest the civilian killings in the valley. The BCCI, however, has stated that this is not likely as the match entails a 'commitments'.

Farokh Engineer insists India vs Pakistan match must go-ahead

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Farokh Engineer said that India must take revenge for the civilian killings against Pakistan by 'thrashing' them in the T20 World Cup. His comments came after Arnab told him that the best way to hurt Pakistan and their cricket board, PCB, is by not playing them in the T20 World Cup. Arnab said that 'PCB is finished' if India does not agree to play Pakistan, thereby achieving a major strategic objective for India.

In response, Farokh said, "As Arnab has rightly said, hit them where it hurts. I could not agree more. I have never been a sympathiser of Pakistan. I will never be one. But this fixture has not been arranged by the BCCI nor is this match on Indian territory. This is a World Cup arranged by the ICC, and every country associated with the ICC is obliged to play. Let's hurt them as Arnab says. Let us play them and thrash them. And teach them a lesson."

He ended his point by stating that if India were to forfeit the game, it would be in Pakistan's favour as they would get the points and qualify. In response, Arnab told him that India must boycott the match against Pakistan as 50% of PCB's funding comes from the ICC, and 50% of ICC's revenue are generated from India. Arnab ended his reply by strongly stating that it's fine if India forfeits the match and loses the T20 World Cup, but they should not lose their national interests.

Rajeev Shukla insists IND vs PAK match must take place as planned

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla told reporters on Monday that India must play Pakistan as 'commitments' had been made to play the match. According to ANI, the BCCI vice president said, "I strongly condemn these killings, strict action needs to be taken against these terrorist organisations. As far as the match is concerned, you know that commitments are made under the ICC. Under these, we can not refuse to play. In ICC tournaments, you have to play."

India vs Pakistan match details

Location: Dubai International Stadium

Day & Date: Sunday, October 24

Time: 7:30 PM IST