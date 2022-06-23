Hussain 'can't Believe' His Eyes As NZ Batter Gets Dismissed In Most Incredible Way; WATCH

Former England captain Nasser Hussain could not believe how Henry Nicholls was dismissed by spinner Jack Leach, as it was one of the most bizarre wickets ever in cricket's history. The 30-year-old New Zealand batter was dismissed after scoring 19 runs off 99 deliveries, an inning that included just one boundary.

ENG vs NZ: Nicholls gets dismissed in a bizarre manner

As seen in the video below, Henry Nicholls came down the track to smack a ball way wide of the bowler, only for it to hit non-striker Daryl Mitchell's bat and fall straight into the hands of Alex Lees. After the loss of four wickets, New Zealand seemed to have been steadying the ship with Nicholls and Mitchell on strike, but that dismissal may just turn the match once again in England's favour. At the end of the second session (55.2 overs), the Blackcaps had scored 123 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Nicholls' dismissal was so bizarre that it made former English captain Nasser Hussain go bonkers in the commentary box. On watching the dismissal, the 54-year-old said, "I cannot believe that! I really can't. He's (Mitchell) middle it, the umpire getting out of the way."

ENG vs NZ live score: New Zealand lost 5 wickets so far

At the end of 66 overs, New Zealand have scored 156 runs for the loss of five wickets, with Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell at the crease. Blundell is currently batting on 15 runs from 32 deliveries, while Mitchell has scored 43 runs from 91 deliveries. As for the English bowlers, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach have picked up two wickets each, while Jamie Overton has picked up the other.

England vs New Zealand squads

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Harry Brook

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Hamish Rutherford, Ajaz Patel, Dane Cleaver, Blair Tickner