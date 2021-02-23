HYD Vs BRD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Stream Info

Hyderabad will take on Baroda in an Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Here is our HYD vs BRD Dream11 prediction, HYD vs BRD Dream11 team and HYD vs BRD Dream11 top picks. The HYD vs BRD live streaming is likely to be found on Disney+ Hotstar.

What a way to start off the tournament 🤜🤛



We chased 264 runs with 3 balls remaining & have defeated Goa Cricket Association by 5 wickets



Shoutout to captain @krunalpandya24 & Vishnu Solanki for anchoring the innings! #VijayHazareTrophy #barodacricketassociation pic.twitter.com/urQVxiJl0a — Baroda Cricket Association (@cricbaroda) February 20, 2021

Also Read | Mohammad Hafeez Hits Back At PCB And Critics, Slams 33-ball 73 In PSL 2021 Game: WATCH

HYD vs BRD Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Two of the top teams of the Elite Group A - Hyderabad and Baroda - take each on Day 5 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Both sides have remained undefeated at the tournament so far and will be hoping to keep that streak up. Hyderabad made quick work of Tripura in their first game, defeating them by a massive 113 runs after putting up a daunting total of 349 courtesy of Tilak Varma's 156*. The side then took on Chhattisgarh, chasing their total of 242 runs down in a mere 40.4 overs to put themselves in the top spot in their group.

After ending the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 as runner up, Baroda will be hoping to go all the way at the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With the return of captain Krunal Pandya, the side has achieved close victories over Goa - by 5 wickets with 9 balls remaining - and Tripura - by 6 wickets with 6 balls remaining. With 8 points and a net run rate of 0.165, Baroda are third on the Group A points table, behind Gujarat. They will want, not just to win, but also to improve their NRR to ensure the greatest chance of qualification to the next round.

Also Read | Mayanti Langer Tweets Ahead Of Ahmedabad Test, Netizens In Unison Have Special Request

HYD vs BRD playing 11 prediction

Hyderabad - Tanmay Agarwal (C), Tilak Varma, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama Milind, Mehdi Hassan, Prateek Reddy (WK), Bavanaka Sandeep, Himalay Agarwal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Mickil Jaiswal, Ajay Dev Goud.

Baroda - Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Karthik Kakade, Smit Patel (WK), Lukman Meriwala, Krunal Pandya (C), Abhimanyu Rajput, Atit Sheth, Dhruv Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Ninad Rathva.

HYD vs BRD Key Players

Hyderabad - Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Chama Milind

Baroda - Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya

Also Read | Shane Warne Backs Aaron Finch's Captaincy, Fans Want Steve Smith's Reinstatement Instead

HYD vs BRD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Smit Patel

Batsmen: Kedar Devdhar (C), Vishnu Solanki, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma

Allrounders: Krunal Pandya (VC), Bavanaka Sandeep

Bowlers: Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala, Chama Milind, Ninad Rathva

HYD vs BRD match prediction

According to our HYD vs BRD match prediction, Hyderabad will win this match.

Note: The HYD vs BRD Dream11 prediction and HYD vs BRD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HYD vs BRD Dream11 team and HYD vs BRD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Wasim Jaffer Royally Trolls England, Fans Divided Over Mind Games Ahead Of Day-Night Test

Image Credits: Baroda Cricket Association Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.