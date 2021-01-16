HYD Vs TN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Preview

Hyderabad will take on Tamil Nadu in the Elite B Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The HYD vs TN match will be played at the Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata. The HYD vs TN live match is scheduled to commence at 12:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 16. Here, we take a look at HYD vs TN live scores, HYD vs TN match prediction and HYD vs TN playing 11.

HYD vs TN Dream11 prediction: HYD vs TN live match preview

Hyderabad are currently third in their group and will have to win the match to stay in the race for a place in the knockout stage. So far they have 1 win and 2 losses in the tournament. Their only win in the competition came against Odisha, while they lost to Assam and Bengal by 2 runs and 6 wickets respectively. The next match against Tamil Nadu will not be easy. Along with Tilak Varma, the remaining batsmen will also need to fire because if they lose this match, the chances of qualification for the knockout stage will only become less.

Tamil Nadu are unbeaten in the tournament and leading the points table thanks to a better net run rate. They have won all their previous three matches quite comfortably and will look to continue their winning run against a struggling Hyderabad side. N. Jagadeesan and C. Hari Nishanth have been solid with the bat and will look to continue their fine form in the upcoming clash. A cracking contest is on the cards.

HYD vs TN Dream11 prediction: HYD vs TN squad

HYD: Tanmay Agarwal(c), Pragnay Reddy (w), Tilak Varma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Buddhi, Himalay Agarwal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V. Milind, Yudhvir Singh, Kartikeya Kak, Kolla Sumanth, Ajay Dev Goud, Mickil Jaiswal, Prateek Reddy

TN: Hari Nishanth, N. Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (wk/c), M. Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G. Periyaswamy

HYD vs TN Dream11 prediction: Probable HYD vs TN playing 11

HYD: Tanmay Agarwal (c), Pragnay Reddy (wk), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Buddhi, Yudhvir Singh, Kartikeya Kak, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V. Milind

TN: Hari Nishanth, N. Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shahrukh Khan, Arun Karthik, M. Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier

HYD vs TN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HYD vs TN Dream11 team

N. Jagadeesan

Tilak Varma

C. Hari Nishanth

Tanmay Agarwal

HYD vs TN match prediction: HYD vs TN Dream11 team

HYD vs TN live: HYD vs TN match prediction

As per our HYD vs TN Dream11 prediction, TN should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The HYD vs TN Dream11 prediction, top picks and HYD vs TN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HYD vs TN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

