HYD-W Vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2021

The Hyderabad Women will take on the Gujarat Women in an Elite Group ‘A’ match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the C K Pithawala Ground, Bhimpore, Surat on March 12, 2021. Here is our HYD-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction, HYD-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 team and HYD-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 top picks.

HYD-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021, which began on March 11, is the first domestic women's tournament organised by the BCCI since the pandemic. The tournament features 37 teams that have been split into five elite groups and one plate group. Each of the elite groups is made up of six teams while the plate group has seven teams going head to head for a shot at the title. Bengaluru, Jaipur, Indore, Surat, Rajkot, and Chennai are hosting the group stage games which will all be played under bio-secure conditions.

The top teams of the five elite groups, along with the next two teams in terms of points will qualify directly for the quarterfinal stage. The third best side among the elite groups will go up against the winner of the plate group for a place in the quarterfinals. Bengal will be the defending champions coming into this series while Railways will be looking for their 12th title. Hyderabad and Gujarat have been grouped with Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh and Tripura for this tournament.

HYD-W vs GUJ-W playing 11 prediction

Hyderabad Women - Mamatha Kanojia, Bhimanathini Parimala, Anuradha Nayak, Madiwala Mamatha, Pranavi Chandra, Vellore Kavya, Doli Ramya, Bhogi Shravani, Keerthi Reddy, Gongadi Trisha, Kota Anitha

Gujarat Women - Gopi Mendpara, Renuka Chaudhari, Janviben Patel, Sarvi Shah, Simran Patel, Leena Patel, Janviben Patel, Muskan Vasava, Bhavana Goplani, Toral Patel, Aanchal Shah

HYD-W vs GUJ-W Key Players

Hyderabad Women - Bhimanathini Parimala, Anuradha Nayak, Madiwala Mamatha

Gujarat Women - Renuka Chaudhari, Janviben Patel, Gopi Mendpara

HYD-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Anuradha Nayak

Batswomen: Doli Ramya, Keerthi Reddy, Renuka Chaudhari, Sarvi Shah, Madiwala Mamatha

Allrounders: Bhimanathini Parimala, Leena Patel

Bowlers: Vellore Kavya, Janviben Patel, Pranavi Chandra

HYD-W vs GUJ-W match prediction

According to our HYD-W vs GUJ-W match prediction, the Hyderabad Women will win this match.

Note: The HYD-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction and HYD-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HYD-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 team and HYD-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

