IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad & Punjab To Lock Horns; Both Teams Eye Winning Return

According to the Hyderabad vs Punjab head to head record, both sides have faced each other on 14 occasions. It is the Orange Army who have clearly dominated the outings between the two sides with 10 wins against Punjab's 4. Out of the 14 meetings between the two teams, 13 have been played in India while one game has been played in the UAE in 2014. During their last meeting in the UAE, it was Punjab who thumped Hyderabad by 72 runs.

However, if the last five matches are to be considered, it is Hyderabad who hold the upper hand with three wins while Punjab has won two. During the last edition of the cash-rich league, both teams won their respective home fixtures. Hyderabad's average score against Punjab is 164 while KL Rahul's team's is 160.