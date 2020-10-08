IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad & Punjab To Lock Horns; Both Teams Eye Winning Return

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
We 'seam' to be on the right track! 💪🏻— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 8, 2020
Hear it out from @MdShami11! 🗣️#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP pic.twitter.com/essEhnte9Y
Owing to Punjab’s Dream11 IPL 2020 struggles so far, the Punjab team management could be tempted to field Chris Gayle in place of out-of-form middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell in their upcoming game against Hyderabad.
Glenn Maxwell has played all five matches for Punjab in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. However, across all his outings for the franchise with the bat this year, the burly Australian all-rounder has managed to add just 41 runs in his tally. Moreover, Glenn Maxwell has only picked one wicket with his right-arm off-spin at a slightly expensive economy rate of 7.80.
According to the Hyderabad vs Punjab head to head record, both sides have faced each other on 14 occasions. It is the Orange Army who have clearly dominated the outings between the two sides with 10 wins against Punjab's 4. Out of the 14 meetings between the two teams, 13 have been played in India while one game has been played in the UAE in 2014. During their last meeting in the UAE, it was Punjab who thumped Hyderabad by 72 runs.
However, if the last five matches are to be considered, it is Hyderabad who hold the upper hand with three wins while Punjab has won two. During the last edition of the cash-rich league, both teams won their respective home fixtures. Hyderabad's average score against Punjab is 164 while KL Rahul's team's is 160.
𝙀𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 consecutive 50+ scores against KXIP for @davidwarner31 🤯🤯#SRHvKXIP #OrangeArmy #KeepRising #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/TaNL23I97S— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 8, 2020
As per the Hyderabad vs Punjab weather forecast, the weather during the Hyderabad vs Punjab live match is going to be extremely hot as it has been during the whole tournament. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Hyderabad vs Punjab weather forecast is expected to be around 34°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (33°C at around 11:00 PM IST).
Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover between 53 and 71%. No cloud cover is expected during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Hyderabad vs Punjab live contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
MS Dhoni irritated at Chennai batsmen failing to innovate under pressure post Kolkata loss
24 mins ago
Ben Stokes trolled by Yuvraj Singh after mocking Kolkata's odd strategy for Eoin Morgan
44 mins ago
Ravindra Jadeja woos netizens on Twitter after super relay catch with Faf du Plessis
54 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 mid-season transfers: Which players are eligible from each team so far?
1 hour ago
Chris Gayle to replace Glenn Maxwell for match against Hyderabad in Dubai?
1 hour ago
Virender Sehwag insults Kedar Jadhav for Kolkata flop show, has warning for Punjab: Watch
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points