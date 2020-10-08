Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad & Punjab To Lock Horns; Both Teams Eye Winning Return

The Match 22 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Hyderabad locking horns with Punjab on Thursday, October 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Written By Prachi Mankani
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

The Match 22 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Hyderabad locking horns with Punjab on Thursday, October 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
pointer
18:33 IST, October 8th 2020
Punjab 'seam' right on track

 

pointer
18:25 IST, October 8th 2020
Chris Gayle To Replace Glenn Maxwell?

Owing to Punjab’s Dream11 IPL 2020 struggles so far, the Punjab team management could be tempted to field Chris Gayle in place of out-of-form middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell in their upcoming game against Hyderabad.

Glenn Maxwell has played all five matches for Punjab in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. However, across all his outings for the franchise with the bat this year, the burly Australian all-rounder has managed to add just 41 runs in his tally. Moreover, Glenn Maxwell has only picked one wicket with his right-arm off-spin at a slightly expensive economy rate of 7.80.

pointer
18:24 IST, October 8th 2020
Hyderabad vs Punjab head to head record

According to the Hyderabad vs Punjab head to head record, both sides have faced each other on 14 occasions. It is the Orange Army who have clearly dominated the outings between the two sides with 10 wins against Punjab's 4. Out of the 14 meetings between the two teams, 13 have been played in India while one game has been played in the UAE in 2014. During their last meeting in the UAE, it was Punjab who thumped Hyderabad by 72 runs.

However, if the last five matches are to be considered, it is Hyderabad who hold the upper hand with three wins while Punjab has won two. During the last edition of the cash-rich league, both teams won their respective home fixtures. Hyderabad's average score against Punjab is 164 while KL Rahul's team's is 160.

pointer
18:14 IST, October 8th 2020
David Warner to continue the streak?

 

pointer
18:12 IST, October 8th 2020
Hyderabad vs Punjab weather forecast

As per the Hyderabad vs Punjab weather forecast, the weather during the Hyderabad vs Punjab live match is going to be extremely hot as it has been during the whole tournament. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Hyderabad vs Punjab weather forecast is expected to be around 34°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (33°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover between 53 and 71%. No cloud cover is expected during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Hyderabad vs Punjab live contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

MS Dhoni irritated at Chennai batsmen failing to innovate under pressure post Kolkata loss

24 mins ago

Ben Stokes trolled by Yuvraj Singh after mocking Kolkata's odd strategy for Eoin Morgan

44 mins ago

Ravindra Jadeja woos netizens on Twitter after super relay catch with Faf du Plessis

54 mins ago

Dream11 IPL 2020 mid-season transfers: Which players are eligible from each team so far?

1 hour ago

Chris Gayle to replace Glenn Maxwell for match against Hyderabad in Dubai?

1 hour ago

Virender Sehwag insults Kedar Jadhav for Kolkata flop show, has warning for Punjab: Watch

1 hour ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS