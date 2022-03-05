Hyderabad ride on Ravi Teja's all-round show to down Baroda by 43 runs

Cuttack, Mar 5 (PTI) Ravi Teja scored a resolute second innings fifty and returned with a match haul of eight wickets to power Hyderabad to a 43-run victory over Baroda in their Ranji Trophy group B match here on Saturday.

Having taken a slender 34-run first innings lead, Hyderabad were all out for 201 in their second innings, setting Baroda a target of 240.

In reply, Baroda were bundled out for 192 in 53.4 overs with Teja being the wrecker-in-chief with his figures of 4/70 to follow up his first innings show of 4/50.

New ball bowler B Punnaiah (2/41) gave the early blows dismissing openers Jyotsnil Singh (1) and Kedav Devdhar (20) in successive overs, before Teja and Tanay Thyagarajan (3/37) got into the act sharing seven wickets between them.

Earlier resuming their second innings for 169/6, No 8 batter Teja, who was on the overnight score of 36, completed his sixth first class half-century and took the team past 200-mark.

Hyderabad lost their last three wickets for one run with Baroda's Babashafi Pathan wiping the tail en route to his 4/35.

However, the win may not be enough for Hyderabad (12 points) to qualify for the knockout round as group leaders Bengal (12) are firmly placed for an outright win against Chandigarh.

At close on the penultimate day, Chandigarh were struggling at 14/2 in their improbable chase of 413.

Bengal, who taken a handsome 231 first innings lead, declared their second innings for 181/8.

Chandigarh need 399 runs to win.

Brief Scores: Bengal 437 and 181/8 declared in 56.1 overs (Anustup Majumdar 43, Abhishek Porel 38; Jaskarandeep Singh 2/32, Shreshth Nirmohi 2/34, Gaurav Gambhir 2/36, Gurinder Singh 2/50).

Chandigarh 206; 68.2 overs (Ankit Kaushik 63, Manan Vohra 35; Nilakantha Das 3/47) and 14/2 in 7.5 overs.

Hyderabad 197 and 201 in 72.2 overs (Ravi Teja 56, Chandan Sahani 54; Babashafi Pathan 4/35, Lukman Meriwala 3/44).

Baroda 156 and 192 in 53.4 overs (Babashafi Pathan 36, Vishnu Solanki 28; Ravi Teja 4/70, Tanay Thyagarajan 3/37). Hyderabad won by 43 runs.

Points: Hyderabad 6, Baroda 0. PTI TAP APA APA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)