'I Am A Three-format Player For Them': India Star Reveals First Chat With Rohit And Dravid

Team India star Shardul Thakur recently discussed his initial interactions with captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. Shardul claimed that during his initial conversation with Rohit and Dravid, they made clear to him that they saw him as a potential player for India in all game formats. Shardul further added that it was the last time he talked to Rohit and Dravid as they got busy and have been playing games regularly.

"In the first conversation between them and me, they conveyed to me that I am a three-format player for them. They are looking at me in all three formats. After that, we really did not sit and have a chat because we have been playing games regularly. If you see, the schedule is packed. The Indian team is playing series after series with a gap of just four-five days. No one has really had time to sit and chat with each other," Shardul was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Shardul's current schedule

Shardul is currently not a member of the Indian team, nor has he been chosen for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Shardul is presently competing against New Zealand A team in an unofficial three-match ODI series. Shardul's four-wicket haul helped India A win the first ODI by seven wickets with 109 balls remaining. Shardul participated in both of India A and New Zealand A's First-Class matches earlier this month. In two games, he took three wickets and scored 33 runs.

The last time Shardul played for India was in an ODI series against Zimbabwe, where he picked four wickets and scored 9 runs. He was also part of the ODI series against West Indies in July this year. Shardul's last Test appearance came against England in the rescheduled fifth game, in which India lost by seven wickets.

Shardul's career

As far as Shardul's international career is concerned, the 30-year-old has played 8 Tests, 24 ODIs, and 25 T20Is for India since his debut in 2017. He has 27 wickets in red-ball cricket, 36 wickets in the 50-over version, and 33 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Shardul can also score some handy runs for his team. He has 254 runs in Tests, 224 runs in ODIs, and 69 runs in T20 Internationals, including four half-centuries across formats.

Image: PTI

