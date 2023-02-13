'I Am Announcing My Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket': Ex-England Captain Eoin Morgan

Former England captain Eoin Morgan on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Morgan had already announced his retirement from international cricket last year and has now decided to hang up his boots from others forms of the game too. Morgan last played competitive cricket for Paarl Royals in the newly-launched SA20 League in January. He will now continue his journey in the cricketing world as a broadcaster.

Eoin Morgan announces retirement

"It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket. After much deliberation, I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years. From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment," Morgan said in his retirement letter.

"As there are in every sportsperson's career, there have been highs and lows, but my family and friends have been by my side throughout it all. I would like to say a particularly special thank you to my wife, Tara, my family and close friends who have supported me unconditionally. I also must thank all my teammates, coaches, fans, and those behind the scenes who not only made me the player I became but have also made me the man I am today. Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with. Playing for franchise teams across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold onto forever."

"Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future. Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket. Although I am calling time on my playing career, I will still be involved in the game, working alongside broadcasters at international and franchise tournaments as a commentator and pundit. I am sincerely looking forward to what the future holds."

Image: AP