‘I Am Going All Out’: Ishan Kishan Decodes His Superb Running Catch In IND Vs SL 1st T20I

Star Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan found himself in the headlines on Tuesday for his superb catch during the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kishan pulled off a spectacular diving catch in the 8th over of the second innings off Umran Malik’s bowling. Courtesy of the catch, Charith Asalanka was dismissed for 12 runs off 15 balls, which reduced the Lankan side to 47/3 in 7.5 overs.

Meanwhile, speaking to Team India’s fielding coach T Dilip after the match, Kishan revealed notable details about the process behind completing the catch. As per the video shared by BCCI on Twitter, Kishan said, “I think we have seen when we were playing in Bangladesh. There were some problems with catches where the calling was not loud and clear. So, my plan was if I am going, I am going all out.”

"I don’t want to create confusion"

“I don’t want to create confusion, so I called. In the practice session as well, I had talked to Dilip sir that in high catches, calling becomes very important. We practiced it with a tennis racquet and a softball. The hard work paid off,” the 24-year-old wicketkeeper added. The fielding coach then hailed the youngster for his speed while running for the catch.

Delivering the fifth ball of the 8th over, Malik bowled a short-pitched delivery to the Sri Lankan batter, who missed time while looking to go for a pull shot. The ball went up high in the sky towards the fine leg region, as Kishan called for the catch and pulled off a spectacular running dive to complete the catch with both hands. Here’s a look at the video of Kishan’s catch.

India ended up winning the match by two runs and taking a 2-0 lead in the series after Axar Patel defended 13 runs off it. Sri Lanka were chasing a target of 163 runs set by the Men In Blue. Ishan Kishan (37), Hardik Pandya (29), Deepak Hooda (41), and Axar Patel (31) were the top scorers for India in the first innings. Shivam Mavi (4/22 in 4 overs), Umran Malik (2/27 in 4 overs), and Harshal Patel (2/41 in 4 overs) were the top performers for the Pandya-led side with the ball.