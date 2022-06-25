'I Am Good Enough': Hardik Pandya Opens Up On First Stint As Team India Captain In Ireland

Team India are all set to take on Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Sunday. Ahead of his first game as captain of the Indian side, Hardik Pandya gave a stern response after he was asked about how he hoped to prove himself in the series against the Irish considering that he would no longer be the skipper of the side when Rohit Sharma returns.

During his press conference, Team India's new captain Hardik Pandya said, "I am not here to show anything to anybody. I have got an opportunity to lead India, which itself is a big thing for me. I don't play this sport to show anything to anybody. I am good enough. I will see in the future, otherwise more than anything I am just focussing on what I can bring in this series."

With several seniors of India currently set to compete against England in the final Test, Hardik added that the team may give some debuts to youngsters. "We want to give the opportunity to people but at the same time, we want to play with the best XI as well. But there will be situations, where we will be giving caps to people. It's about making sure that when we go into the park, we have the best XI playing. So, that will be the focus," added the 28-year-old.

After brilliantly leading the Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in the recently concluded season, all eyes will be on Hardik during the T20I series against Ireland. The 28-year-old not only led from the front but also delivered some outstanding individual performances. He scored 487 runs with the bat and also picked up eight wickets with the ball, out of which three came in the final against the Rajasthan Royals.

India vs Ireland full squads

India playing XI: Hardik Pandya (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland playing XI: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young.