'I Am Not A Person Who Gets Too Sad': Shikhar Dhawan After Missing Out On His 18th ODI Ton

India defeated England by 66 runs at the inaugural match of the 3 matches one-day Series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With this win, India has also broken the jinx of losing the opening match of their last five ODI series.

In breaking the jinx, India's opener Shikhar Dhawan played a matchwinning knock of 98 runs off 106 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and 2 sixes. Post the first match of the T20 series, Shikhar Dhawan had been warming the bench and was waiting for an opportunity to showcase his ability against England.

Shikhar Dhawan scored fluently on a challenging track where many batsmen from both India and England faced difficulties. However, Dhawan was not able to complete his 18th ODI hundred as he was out-foxed by English all-rounder Ben Stokes on 98 runs. Still, Dhawan's magnificent innings of 98 along with KL Rahul and debutant Krunal Pandya's explosive fifty helped India to reach a competitive total on the challenging wicket of MCA stadium.

Later, team England was bundled at 251 runs in 42.1 overs. For England, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow gave England an explosive start. However, from 135 for no loss, England was all-out at 251 runs. Debutant Prasidh Krishna, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, and Shardul Thakur showcased their bowling master-class after being struck by Bairstow and Roy in the first half of the game.

In the inaugural of the India VS England one-day series, Shikhar Dhawan was chosen as player of the match for his 98 runs. On missing out his 18th century, Shikhar Dhawan during the presentation ceremony said, "Very happy with my performance - more than that, our team won. Was doing good gym sessions, running sessions, and net sessions. All the smart work paid off. We knew ball was swinging and seaming as well, so we knew we had to stay at the wicket and play close to the body. I'm not a person who gets too sad or too happy. Wasn't in a rush to score a hundred. Unfortunately, it went to hand, that's alright. It happens. When I wasn't playing I was like how I could give to the team. I was being a good 12th man, running around, serving water. In my head, it was clear that when I get an opportunity, I will grab it."

'Shikhar's body language was amazing'

Captain Virat Kohli too was amused after seeing Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul back among the list of batsmen scoring runs. During the presentation ceremony, captain ViratKohli hailed team India's comeback after the first hour of England's batsmen's domination and called the victory against England in the first match as 'sweetest wins in the recent past'.

Virat said, "This is one of our sweetest wins in the recent past. This one is right up there with any other. Getting nine wickets so quickly is outstanding. To come back into the game the way they did is brilliant. I'm a really, really proud man right now. Team showed great character and intensity. As I mentioned in the past as well, we promote players who have intent. Special mention to Shikhar's innings as well. KL as well, back among the runs. Want to back the people who we know will go out and do a selfless job."

"Shikhar's body language was amazing when he wasn't playing. He was so helpful for us. Today he deserved the result. He batted in the most toughest phase today and got 95 which is more valuable than what the scoreboard shows. The ploy was that when we got to 100-partnership, between overs 31 and 40, I told Shikhar I'll take the bowling on. Few wickets pushed us back a little bit," added skipper Virat Kohli.

