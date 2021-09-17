'I Am Not Going To Apologize': Pep Guardiola On Asking Manchester City Fans To Attend Game

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola clarified his previous comments on fans but stated that he will not apologize for wanting more fans to attend the team's next match against Southampton. The Citizens had an attendance of 38,062 to watch Man City's 6-3 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League. City's Etihad Stadium has a capacity of 55,000 seats. After defeating Leipzig, the Spanish boss invited 'more people to come to the next game on Saturday,' stating that the team would be tired.

Pep's comments prompted the general secretary of City's official supporters' club, Kevin Parker, to pass strong statements against the Manchester City coach. Parker had asked the Spanish boss to 'stick to coaching,' stating that Pep does not understand the difficulties supporters face.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gives stern response

In response, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gave further clarity to his initial statements but refused to apologize for them. While speaking during his pre-match press conference, Pep said, "I am not going to apologise for what I said. What I said was we need the support. It doesn't matter how many people come, but I invite them to come and enjoy the game because we need the support. Always I've said, guys if you want to join us, I will be incredibly happy because I know how difficult it will be. I prefer to be with my people than without my people. But if they don't come for any reason it's perfect."

The Spanish boss also addressed Kevin Parker's statements concerning the Manchester City fans' struggles. "I never say 'Why didn't you come?'. Mr Parker should review the comments I've done the day after, but I will not apologise to him," added Pep. He further added that he never had any problems with the fans and that if he did, he would step aside.

"To misunderstand and put some words in my mouth I didn't say, I don't like it. I will never have a problem with my fans. If I have a problem, I will step aside. I am one of them. Since day one I've tried to do my best. I like to play at the stadium with my fans. It was a tough game against Leipzig. I was exhausted. I saw my team in the locker room how difficult it was, and at that moment I was thinking, it's Southampton in three days, and I said come to join us, come to do it together, come to beat the team of Ralph [Hasenhuttl] because I know how difficult it will be."