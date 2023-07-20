'I Am Numb With Rage, I Am Ashamed Today After What Happened In Manipur': Harbhajan Singh

India experienced a shockwave on Wednesday, as a video shot on May 4 showing two women being paraded naked and molested in Manipur went viral on social media. The matter gained national attention on Thursday as notable personalities from all corners of the country condemned the violence against the women in the north-eastern state. Before the start of the Monsoon session and amidst criticism from opposition parties for not addressing the issue of ethnic violence in the BJP-ruled state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also voiced his anger on the matter.



Tensions mounted in Manipur after the video surfaced on Wednesday

The incident reported took place and was shot on May 4

PM Modi assured that no person who is guilty will be spared

Harbhajan Singh reveals heart-wrenching feelings over Manipur incident

Former India cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and rued the incident that took place in Manipur. Referring to the video of the two women being paraded naked and assaulted, the 43-year-old said being angry over the matter would be an understatement. He went on to demand capital punishment for those guilty while calling out the government to act immediately.

“If I say I am angry, it's an understatement. I am numb with rage. I am ashamed today after what happened in Manipur. If the perpetrators of this ghastly crime aren't brought to the book and handed capital punishment, we should stop calling ourselves human. It makes me sick that this has happened. Enough is Enough. Govt MUST act,” Harbhajan’s tweet read.

Mirabai Chanu's appeal to PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

Earlier on July 17, Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu put out a video appealing PM Narendra Modi to save the state of Manipur. “I request Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi_in sir and Home Minister @AmitShah sir to kindly help and save our state Manipur,” the caption of her video read. Here’s a look at the video.

I request Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi_in sir and Home Minister @AmitShah sir to kindly help and save our state Manipur. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/zRbltnjKl8 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Manipur CM Biren Singh revealed on Thursday afternoon that immediate action was taken by the state police after the video surfaced and an the first arrest in the case has already been made.