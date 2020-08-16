I Am Proud To Have Selected Dhoni As Indian Captain; He Was The Greatest: Vengsarkar

Former India captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar feels proud of his decision to select MS Dhoni as Indian captain ahead of many big superstars in the team in 2007.

"I still remember that I as the chairman of the selection committee had picked MS Dhoni as the captain of the Indian team and the immediate result was that we won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and then he never stopped. Apart from winning the historic ICC World Cup 2011, he achieved a lot of success as captain of the team. He was always a special player and a very special captain. I am so proud of him. He is truly a legend," Dilip Vengsarkar said in a video shared with Republic TV.

'It was about time to call it quits'

"I am not surprised at all that he chose to announce his retirement like this. When he retired from Test cricket, he did the same thing and did not announce this to media. Again this time, he wrote a letter to BCCI first then posted his decision on a social network. He is just like that and I always believed that he was the best judge about the time of his retirement. He understood that not much cricket was happening and it was about time to call it quits."

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma said that he is completely surprised with the way MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Independence Day.

"I am totally surprised. He keeps on springing up surprises one after another. But this one was not expected at all. He is still so fit and there is so much of cricket left in him. I thought he could have easily played for another 2 to 3 years for India in limited-overs cricket. I am sure he will play IPL and domestic cricket for a couple of years more," Rajkumar Sharma told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

READ | Virat's coach Rajkumar Sharma surprised at Dhoni's retirement; 'India's greatest captain'

READ | National wrestling camp for Tokyo Olympics to begin in Sonepat and Lucknow from Sept 1

'He did not want to drag on'

Former India player Atul Wassan, who made his debut in the same test as Sachin Tendulkar in 1989, feels India's most successful captain MS Dhoni has perfectly timed his retirement as "he didn't want to drag on and block the way of a youngster."

"I don't think he has failed to time his retirement perfectly. Like his perfectly timed helicopter flicks, his retirement timing was equally impeccable. He waited for a year since he played for India last in the semi-finals of ICC World Cup last year. He still had cricket left in him and it is understood that he wanted to hang up his boots after playing T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in October this year. Given the situation with Covid pandemic and consequent postponement of World Cup T20, he did not want to drag on and block the way for a youngster. He also understands that he did not play any domestic cricket at all during the past year and so was not in BCCI's scheme of things and on selectors book for long. So I would say this was a perfect time. He let himself free from international cricket on the day of freedom. A perfect timing," Atul Wasan told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

READ | Dhoni perfectly timed his retirement as he didn't want to block a youngster: Atul Wassan

READ | Two month training for 3 Olympic probable swimmers in Dubai