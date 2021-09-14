'I Am Unapologetic': Brendan McCullum Urges His KKR Side To Play 'fearless' Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brandon McCullum believes his team can still make it to the playoffs if they learn the lessons from the first phase of IPL 2021 and implement them in the second phase. KKR lost five out of seven matches in the first phase in India. McCullum demanded his players to play fearless cricket. McCullum further added that he wants to build something tangible at KKR that would last long.

"When we left India, I think everyone understood me as a coach on how I want our team to play. I am unapologetic about that as well because my job is to try and build something at KKR that is going to last far longer than I am going to last for the franchise," McCullum said.

"Everyone who supports KKR knows exactly what type of cricket they are going to play. They are going to try and entertain and try and take the opposition on and they are going to be smart when they need to, use their craft when they need to, and they are going to play with full hearts and plenty of energy. And there were sometimes throughout the season when I just felt we were being paralysed a bit by fear," McCullum added.

KKR in IPL 2021

The Eoin Morgan-led side won its first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad but went on to lose four consecutive games. KKR bounced back strongly against Punjab Kings though, winning by 5 wickets, before losing one to Delhi Capitals. McCullum received a lot of criticism for the side's dismal performance in the first leg following which he promised to bounce back strongly in the second half of the season. However, the tournament was called off by the BCCI due to COVID outbreak.

It would be interesting to see if Kolkata Knight Riders are able to change course in the second leg in UAE. For Kolkata to make it to the playoffs, the side needs to win at least five of the remaining seven matches in UAE, which at this point in time looks unlikely.

Last season, when the IPL was played in the UAE, KKR had failed to qualify for the knockout stage. The second phase of IPL 2021 is slated to begin on September 19 with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Kolkata will play its first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20.

Image: iplt20.com

