'I Can’t Be Rashid Khan': Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Silence After Being Axed From Team India

Team India's left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav is going through tough times, as after traveling with Virat Kohli & Co for almost two years around the world, he hardly got matches to play, and finally, he was dropped from the squad. BCCI recently announced a 20-man jumbo squad for the ICC World Test Championship and England Tour, however, the chinaman spinner was dropped from the travelling contingent. Now, in an interview with Indian Express, Kuldeep Yadav has revealed that being benched in most series affected him mentally and how the idea of him bowling quicker against England backfired on him. The chinaman wrist-spinner also stated that he talked to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma following his exclusion from the 20-man squad.

On being asked if the last 12 months have been the toughest for him, Kuldeep said that his confidence depleted as he didn't play as many matches as he had expected. The more a player sits out the tougher it becomes for him. Kuldeep also outlined that when he finally got a chance against England in the Chennai test after a gap of a long term, he was under huge pressure. The 26-years-old spinner also revealed that he started doubting himself and his mind even told him, 'Perhaps, I am not the same Kuldeep'.

Kuldeep Yadav's difficult two years

Kuldeep Yadav, while he has been a part of the India squad recently, has not had many games. Of his seven Tests, he has played only one in the last two years - the second Test against England in February this year - in which he got to bowl just 12.2 overs overall, returning 0 for 16 and 2 for 25 as India won by 317 runs. His previous Test appearance before that was back in January 2019 in Sydney, where he picked up 5 for 99 in the first Australia innings.

Notably, after the test series, Kuldeep was given an opportunity in the first ODI against England. However, many cricket experts slammed the team management for making Kuldeep bowl quicker which is not at all his strength. In fact, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar urged the Indian Team Management to nurture the chinaman spinner as he can be a match-winner for Team India in the upcoming days.

'Talked to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma': Kuldeep Yadav

On bowling at a much quicker pace against England, Kuldeep shared that he tried to bowl faster so that that batsman doesn’t get time to reach the ball. Accepting his mistake, Kuldeep said that he was bowling with the pace without realising it was not his strength. He also said that he cannot be Rashid Khan who can bowl spin the ball at a quicker pace. "I realised that I can’t be Rashid (Khan) who can spin at pace," said Kuldeep.

Kuldeep also revealed that he has talked to skipper Virat Kohli and Team India's limited over vice-captain Rohit Sharma after he was dropped from the squad. Kuldeep revealed that both Kohli and Sharma motivated him but the team combination was such that he wasn't getting in.

(Image Credits: PTI)