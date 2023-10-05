'I Can't Understand': Former England Cricketer Suggests ICC To Change Major World Cup Rule

The 2023 edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup commenced in Ahmedabad on Thursday with an inaugural match between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium. However, controversy marred the opening game as the stands failed to reach their expected capacity despite significant pre-event hype and anticipation. In the first match, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first.

The ODI World Cup 2023 is being held from October 5 to November 19

A total of 10 teams are participating and 48 matches will be played

England are the defending champions having won in 2019

Steve Harmison wants ICC to make a change in World Cup rules

Former England cricketer Steve Harmison has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make a major change in the rules of the Cricket World Cup 2023. He expressed his disapproval of the current roster limit of 15 players for the ODI World Cup and has called on the ICC to permit countries to have larger squads. Harmison pointed out that England faced a challenging decision when they had to exclude opener, Jason Roy, in favor of Harry Brook.

Harmison believes that each team should have been allowed to choose a minimum of 18 players for their squad. He emphasized the viewpoint of fast bowlers, highlighting that the squad size should have been expanded to 18 or even 20 players to account for the physical demands of the tournament.

"You can only get 15 men in a squad and that, for me, I can't understand. England have got nine games in eight different venues with internal flights, hotels and everything that goes with it. England are going to need more than 15," Harmison said.

"You look at England's fast bowlers and two that spring out when you see the 15 names are Mark Wood and Reece Topley, two bowlers who have struggled from an injury point of view in the past. Eight different venues before the knockout stages, that's eight different plane journeys and the internal flights are not exactly business classes in India!," Harmison told Mirror.co.uk.

Harmison on England's prospects

Harmison also drew attention to the demanding start for England, transitioning from the scorching heat of Ahmedabad to the cooler climate of Himachal Pradesh within a short period. Nonetheless, he expressed confidence in England's prospects, particularly after their opening match against New Zealand, and viewed their matches against Bangladesh and Afghanistan as favorable opportunities.

