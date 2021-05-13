'I Deserve It': Tim Paine Has Message For Fans After Blaming India For Gabba Test Loss

Team Australia Test captain Tim Paine came under the scanner of social media after the wicket-keeper batsman accused Indian Cricket Team of using "sideshows" to distract the Kangaroos during this year's Border-Gavaskar series down under.

Interacting with the press in Australia, Tim Paine had said that India is very good at creating 'sideshows' and niggling the opposition with things that don't matter, suggesting his team lost the four-match Test series because they were 'distracted'.

Following this, Tim Paine started getting trolled and people on social media even termed Paine's comment as an "excuse", while others shared memes and jokes to mock the Australian wicketkeeper-batsman, who also failed in terms of his own performance as he couldn't score many runs with the bat and showed inconsistency with the gloves.

Now, Australia's long-format captain has responded to the flak of Indian fans in a cheeky way. A post was shared by an Australian journalist saying that even after 6 months, Paine is still copping heat from Indian fans. On this Paine replied that he loves the passion of Indian fans and he truly deserves the criticism he has been facing on social media. Tim Paine on Twitter wrote:

Love their passion Brent.

Most of it I deserve 😂 — Tim Paine (@tdpaine36) May 13, 2021

What Tim Paine Had Said?

"Part of the challenge of playing against India is they're very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn't really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that. The classic example was when they said they weren't going to the Gabba so we didn't know where we were going. They're very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball," Paine was quoted as saying by news.com.au. Paine was talking about some reports in the media prior to the fourth Test match at the Gabba.

India wins Test series 2-1

India won the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1 after coming on the back of a humiliating loss in the first match of the four-match series, where the Kangaroos bowled out the world's number 1 Test team for just 36 runs. India had lost all its key players early on in the series like Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, and others. Virat Kohli after the first test had gone back to India on paternity leave. However, Team India still managed to retain the trophy with a young contingent that had travelled down under as substitutes or net bowlers. The series went on to become one of the most exciting Test encounters in the history of the game.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)