'I Did Not Realize': L Balaji On MS Dhoni's Retirement Post At 7:29 PM On August 15

Laxmipathy Balaji has said he did not realize that Mahendra Singh Dhoni had already put his retirement message at 7:29 pm last Saturday. MS Dhoni announced his announcement from international cricket after having represented Team India for 16 long years. The legendary skipper shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

'I did not realize': Laxmipathy Balaji

”After practice gets over, I normally talk a lot to Dhoni about the wicket, about practicing and playing conditions. So that day, I finished practice and I went inside. I did not realize that he had already put his retirement message at 7:29 pm. So, after posting the message, Dhoni walked up to me as usual and he casually told me that he had asked the groundsman to water the ground extra for the pitch. I said okay. And I didn’t realize anything, it was a huge moment in his life,” said Balaji while interacting on the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’. “But, just like that, he moved on, and that’s Dhoni for you. I finally realized he announced his retirement. It took some time for me to sink in the moment. Dhoni’s uniqueness is the way he is detached. He will never stop no matter what the situation is, and moves on in his own style,” the former Indian and CSK pacer added.

MS Dhoni & CSK in IPL 2020

Even though Mahi won't be donning the Indian jersey again, he will be seen in CSK colors for a while. CSK players who were recently in Chennai for a training camp at the Chepauk Stadium have already reached the United Arab Emirates for participating in the 13th edition of the cash-rich event. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side is accommodated in Taj Dubai.

CSK who is also known as 'Dad's Army' will be hoping to give their best on the ground and win their fourth IPL trophy as a token of appreciation for two of their star-studded players- MS Dhoni and his bestie Suresh Raina who have recently bid adieu to international cricket.

