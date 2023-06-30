'I Didn’t Sleep': AB De Villiers Recalls Moments Before Iconic 162-run Knock Against WI

Former South African captain AB de Villiers reminisced about his extraordinary innings of 162 off 66 balls against the West Indies in the 2015 ODI World Cup. Surprisingly, he revealed that he was unwell and had actually been sleeping before going out to bat. South Africa won the match by 257 runs as they bowled the West Indies out for 151, with Imran Tahir picking up a five-wicket haul. De Villiers was named the player of the match for his remarkable knock in the game.

De Villiers reveals he was sick when he scored fastest ODI 150

On that fateful day in Sydney, where South Africa piled up 408 runs, De Villiers achieved the fastest 150 in an ODI inning. However, he disclosed during an interview on JioCinema's ‘Home of Heroes’ that he fell ill early in the morning of the match and struggled to sleep. AB de Villiers explained that he informed the coach that he wouldn't be able to warm up because he was going to take a nap instead.

"I’ll give you one more example of that. Sydney Cricket Ground 2015. We played a World Cup game against the West Indies. And I was very nervous, very fired up. It’s a must win for us. But 3:00 that morning I got really sick in my room, and I got injections and all sorts of stuff. I didn’t sleep. I arrived at the Sydney Cricket Ground and I told the coach, listen, I don’t think I can warm up, I’m just going to take a nap," said De Villiers.

AB de Villiers further explained that, for him, the most important thing on that day was to avoid stressing about the game, confusing himself, and complicating matters. He wanted to play the game with a relaxed mindset, perceiving the ball's movement more slowly. The former South African captain shared that he felt half asleep, but strangely, he called himself lucky as the ball appeared larger to him and everything seemed to happen in slow motion.

De Villiers had a special affinity for playing against the West Indies, having scored the fastest century in cricket history against them in January 2015. In the 24 matches he played against them, he accumulated 1279 runs at an impressive average of 67.32, including five centuries and four fifties.

