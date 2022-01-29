'I Feel For You, Your Time Will Come': Discarded Indian Pacer Reveals Message From Ashwin

Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat has revealed a message he received from spinner Ravichandran Ashwin when the latter was in Australia for the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Unadkat told that Ashwin offered him words of encouragement after he was not selected for the Australian Test series in January of last year. Due to a slew of injuries, the Indian team's veteran bowlers were forced to miss the final match of the series.

For the Gabba Test, Team India chose an inexperienced bowling team of Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and T Natarajan. Despite playing well in the domestic circuit earlier in the season, Unadkat was passed over for the series. Ashwin sent Unadkat a message to sympathise with him over his non-selection, according to Unadkat. Ashwin told Unadkat that his time will come and asked him to be right where he is in terms of his game and mindset.

“On January 2, last year Ashwin bhai texted me during the last Australia tour, where nearly every member of the squad, including the reserve bowlers, got a chance to play the four-Test series because of injuries. He said: ‘I feel for you and the way you have performed in the last [Ranji] season. But be right where you are in terms of your game and your mindset. Your time will come'," Unadkat was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Jaydev Unadkat's 2021 Ranji stats

Unadkat, who has played just one Test match for India way back in 2010, picked a total of 67 wickets in 10 Ranji Trophy games last season. The 30-year-old's last match for India was in 2018 when he played a T20I match against Bangladesh in Colombo. Earlier this year, Unadkat shared a post on Twitter, where he uploaded a picture of a red cricket ball and wrote, "Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise!". Red balls are used in first-class matches all over the world.

Ashwin, on the other hand, was part of the recently-concluded bilateral series against South Africa, where India were humiliated in both the Tests and ODIs, losing the six-match encounter 1-5. Ashwin has been rested for the upcoming home series against the West Indies.

Image: PTI

