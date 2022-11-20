'I Felt Like Bit Of A Zombie Almost': Joe Root Admits England Captaincy Took Toll On Him

There is a perception that captaincy can sometimes become a major hurdle for any in-form cricketer. Joe Root had an incredible career as the captain of the England team in the longest format, but the responsibility soon started to take a toll on him. After losing back-to-back series against Australia and West Indies, he decided to step down as the skipper of the team allowing Ben Stokes to take over the reign. During a recent interview, Root revealed how the captaincy affected him.

Joe Root reveals impact of England captaincy on his personal life

In an interview with Dailymail, Joe Root revealed that the England captaincy impacted him in such a way that he kept on thinking about events he had no control over or had already happened in the past. He said, “The captaincy was starting to take a toll on me. It was getting to the point where I wasn’t really present at home. The limited time I did get to spend with family, which should be enjoyed and treasured, I wasn’t able to do that. I wasn’t really there. I came to realise that that had been the case for a little while."

He went on to add, “I was there but there were times when I was thinking about something I couldn’t control or something that hadn’t happened previously. You go in on yourself. We would still do what we would normally do as a family but I would not be listening. I just felt like a bit of a zombie almost."

Joe Root captaincy record

Joe Root holds the record for winning the most number of matches as England Men's Test captain. His 27 victories put him ahead of Michael Vaughan (26), Sir Alastair Cook, and Sir Andrew Strauss (24 each). He is England’s second-highest Test run scorer of all time behind only Cook and scored 14 centuries as captain. His tally of 5,295 runs as skipper is the highest by any England captain and puts him 5th in the all-time list behind only Graeme Smith, Alan Border, Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli.