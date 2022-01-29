'I Got Overconfident': Misbah Recalls Iconic Scoop Shot That Won India The 2007 World T20

The 2007 India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final will live long in the memory of Indian cricket fans mainly because India lifted the trophy after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan. It was a very nervous moment to see Indian bowler Joginder Sharma run-up to bowl the final over to Misbah-ul-Haq. Misbah hit a six on the second ball of the final over and Pakistan needed six runs to win the final four balls with no wickets to spare.

Misbah had been steady and had played well in that match and with that six the momentum might just have shifted. Joginder Sharma ran up to bowl the third ball of the final over, it was full and on the stumps. Misbah went for the scoop shot over short fine-leg which was a very risky shot to play. The ball went straight up in the air and Sreesanth was there to take the catch which won India the match and the T20 World Cup.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Misbah talks about crucial shot which lost them the match

In conversation with former Pakistan teammates Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Yousuf 14 years after the incident, Misbah recalled that the shot he played was because he got overconfident. He said that through the tournament he had made so many runs, even with the fine leg in place. But for that specific shot, he was overconfident and mistimed the shot he had the most confidence in.

"In 2007, I always say that throughout every game, I scored so many fours playing that shot. Even with the fine leg in place, I was taking singles while playing that shot against Australia. Against spinners, I used to beat fine leg with that shot. So, you can say I got overconfident. I mistimed the shot on which I had the most confidence," said Misbah.

Misbah recalls 2011 World Cup semifinal vs India

Misbah also recalled the India vs Pakistan 2011 World Cup semifinal match and said he did not get to play three of the final five overs which could have influenced the result. "Throughout the World Cup, we were scoring heavily in the batting powerplay towards the end. The thought was that even if we needed 100 runs in the final 10 overs, we had a batting powerplay of five overs. If we had wickets in hand, we could've easily chased it down. I was standing alone in the final five overs of the powerplay and I got to play only 2 overs. We lost the game by 20-22 runs and I didn't play three overs of powerplay at all. There was no batsman at the other end," said Misbah.