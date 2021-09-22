'I Guarantee It': Michael Vaughan Sure Of IPL's Fate As Natarajan Tests COVID Positive

Hours ahead of the SunRisers Hyderabad-Delhi Capitals clash on Wednesday, SRH speedster T Natarajan tested positive for COVID. Left-arm speedster Natarajan, who is coming back from knee surgery, has been isolated along with six close contacts including all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Now, England's former skipper Michael Vaughan, who is yet to move on from the cancelled Test match between India and England, guaranteed that the IPL 2021 Phase 2 will not be called off.

Reacting to the developments ahead of SRH vs DC clash, Michael Vaughan 'guaranteed' that the IPL 2021 Phase 2 will not be cancelled, unlike the India-England Test match that was supposed to be played at Manchester.

The fifth Test match between England and India, scheduled to take place at Manchester, was called off after multiple COVID positive cases in the visitors' bubble. At the end of the third Test, Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri along with other coaching staff and physio were tested COVID positive, following which they did not accompany the visitors in the fourth Test. After the conclusion of the fourth Test, the assistant physio of Team India also tested COVID positive, due to which the visitors decided to postpone the final Test match.

T Natarajan tests COVID positive ahead of SRH vs DC clash

After T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19, the medical team identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation:

Vijay Shankar - Player Vijay Kumar - Team Manager Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist Anjana Vannan - Doctor Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler

As per the IPL's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Natarajan will now have to isolate for 10 days and test negative twice before being allowed back into the bubble. The development comes as a major blow to SRH, who could not play him in the first leg of IPL 2021 due to an injury. The 30-year-old Natarajan has 20 IPL wickets from 24 matches that he has played.

The IPL 2021 Phase 2 resumed on Sunday after being halted in May due to multiple COVID cases in its bio-bubble when the event was being staged in India. Even at that time, SRH was affected when senior wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive.

The league was suspended once his report came out, adding to the three cases that had been detected before that. Meanwhile, the Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) will start their IPL 2021 Phase 2 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

(Image: @SunRisers/@BBCTMS/Twitter/@BCCI)