'I Have Done It Too': Aakash Chopra Backs Bancroft's 'bowlers Knew About Tampering' Remark

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, who has played 10 Tests for his country, has backed Cameron Bancroft’s latest revelation that Australian bowlers knew about the ball-tampering ploy during the 2018 South Africa tour. Chopra said it is impossible for the bowlers to not know when the ball has been tampered with. Chopra added that the bowlers in Cape Town definitely knew that the surface of the ball has been scratched because it is not possible to ignore the wear and tear on a natural-looking ball.

Chopra further said that every Test-playing nation does ball-tampering, adding “I have done it too during my playing days”. The former Indian cricketer said every team has that one player whose main job is to shine the ball using saliva, which is allowed in international cricket. He added that earlier players used to apply saliva and mint together to make the ball heavy in order to create swing. “We have seen many cricketers tampering with the ball,” Chopra said in his latest YouTube video.

How did the incident resurface?

The ball-tampering incident concerning the Kangaroos resurfaced again after Cameron Bancroft suggested last week that Australian bowlers knew about the ploy beforehand. In an interview with The Guardian, when asked if players, other than those sanctioned, were aware of the plan, Bancroft said, "Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers, and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory”.

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith and David Warner were amongst those banned from playing international cricket following the incident. The Australian bowling squad of the scandalous match in Cape Town comprised of some big names. The pace battery included Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Marsh whereas the spin attack was led by Nathan Lyon.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@cinemapuram)

