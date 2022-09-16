Last Updated:

'I Have Played With Him, Sure This Kid Will Go Places': R Ashwin Hails India Youngster

R Ashwin has backed Arshdeep Singh to achieve big things for Indian cricket in the future after seeing his performance in the Asia Cup 2022.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lauded Arshdeep Singh for bowling the final over against Pakistan despite dropping a catch earlier in the match. Ashwin said Arshdeep displayed great composure and came back well in the last over of that thrilling game. Prior to bowling the final over, Arshdeep dropped a catch to give Pakistan batter Asif Ali a new lease of life. Ali went on to finish the game for Pakistan as the Men in Green defeated India by 5 wickets. 

Ashwin backs Arshdeep Singh for big success in cricket

Ashwin further added that he has followed Arshdeep since his U-17 and U-19 days and has always found him to be an outstanding person. Ashwin lauded Arshdeep's "superb" work ethic and said that he is sure the youngster will go places with the kind of skill he possesses. Arshdeep was made a target of abuse on social media as trolls unleashed a vicious campaign against the young pacer after he dropped the catch against Pakistan.

"Arshdeep gave a terrific closeout against Pakistan. He bowled extraordinarily well in the last over against Pakistan in that tight finish. Despite dropping that catch, how well he came back and bowled the last over in that game. What composure! Both against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. So a big kudos to that boy," Ashwin said. 

"I have followed him from the U-17 and U-19 days and I have played with him for Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings). He is an outstanding person. He is a cricketer who has a superb work ethic. I am sure this kid will go places. I don’t have any doubts about that," he added.

Ashwin, Arshdeep in T20 World Cup squad

Both Ashwin and Arshdeep have been named in the 15-member squad for India's T20 World Cup campaign later next month. They have been named alongside other bowlers in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Apart from them, the BCCI has also picked three all-rounders, four batters, and two wicket-keepers for the marquee ICC event.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

