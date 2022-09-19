'I Knew He Won't Be Respected': Mohammad Hafeez Makes Big Reveal On Shoaib Malik's Future

Shoaib Malik's dream of playing in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia was dashed after the veteran cricketer's name was excluded from the T20 World Cup squad. Malik had recently missed the Asia Cup tournament after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not pick him for the team. Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez has expressed his displeasure over Shoaib Malik's treatment while revealing that he had asked his former teammate to take retirement.

When I took my retirement, I told Malik to take retirement: Mohammad Hafeez

Hafeez praised his former teammate for maintaining his fitness level despite being 40 years of age, Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Hafeez said, "Malik gave his best to Pakistan for about 21-22 years and maintaining your fitness standards for that long is absolutely remarkable."

During the interview, Hafeez added that he had asked Malik to take retirement from cricket when he had called time on his career. He said, "When I took my retirement, I told Malik to take retirement as well because I knew that he will not be respected as it was also evident in my case. My understanding was that he wanted one last standing but cricket is cruel like this".

Hafeez criticized the PCB for not giving a farewell match to Shoaib Malik despite him announcing his retirement from ODI cricket post the 2019 World Cup in England. He added. "Unfortunately, even when he had announced his retirement from ODI cricket, the farewell match was not given, realizing his services, the match should have been given. Our management has always been lacking when it comes to bidding them a farewell".

The former cricketer concluded the interview by stating that it was unfortunate that Pakistan will not have the experience of Shoaib Malik for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. He said, "If he had participated in the World Cup, the team would have got a senior player, don't talk about that he cannot play cut or pull, don't forget that he played cricket for 22 years so he didn't play these shots?. We need to understand; we need proper cricketers with whom we can make winning combination whether he is 40 or 20,".

A look at Shoaib Malik's career

The right-hander has played 35 Tests and 287 ODIs where he has scored 1,898 and 7,534 runs respectively. The Pakistan stalwart has also featured in 124 T20Is for his country, having scored 2435 runs at a strike rate of 125.64. Malik was a handy spin bowler in his prime for Pakistan. The off-spinner picked up 32 wickets in the longest format of the game. In the ODI and T20I format, Malik picked up 158 wickets and 28 wickets respectively.