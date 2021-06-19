'I Know New Zealand's Strengths & Weaknesses': Rohit Sharma Ahead Of WTC Final 2021

After delay in the inaugural of the WTC Final 2021, India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma stressed on the need for patience to tackle the contingencies, saying that it was important to accept and overcome challenges throughout the course of the lengthy 5-days play.

In an interview with broadcaster Star Sports, Rohit Sharma said, "Yeah, it is pretty simple, you are challenged for five days which does not happen anywhere. You are challenged every day and every day brings a different challenge. It is a longer game and you need to have patience and of course, you play in different conditions, so it is not the easiest when you play in different conditions. I think for five days, you have to be at your best and physically, you need to be fit to accept those challenges and overcome those challenges."

Opening up on his strategy against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma stated that he had a fairly good idea about the strengths and weaknesses of the Black Caps. “Just to be on the top of my game, thinking about how I can play those guys and how I can be successful against those guys. I have played them before so I know their strengths and weaknesses."

“It will all come down to the conditions and the situation the team is in, all that will count, it is important not to overthink that much. When you are playing against top sides, it is important to keep things simple and realistic,” he added.

Rain delays Ind Vs NZ match in Southampton

The highly-awaited opening day of the World Test Championship Final had to be called off on June 18 after excessive rain hampered any possible play at the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton. The weather forecast for Day 2 of the World Test Championship final looks better than day one. According to the UK meteorological department, the weather at Rose Bowl Southampton is likely to remain clear. No rains have been predicted for Saturday, June 19, and the day is expected to remain largely dry. However, the next two days are expected to witness heavy showers in most parts of the region.

WTC final squad for Ind vs NZ

India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Extras: Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha