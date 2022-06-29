'I Know You People Want Me Gone': PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja Snaps At Reporter; WATCH

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja snapped at a reporter on Wednesday during his press conference at the National Stadium in Karachi. The former cricketer was repeatedly asked about his future as the chair of the board. The 59-year-old admitted that it has been a tradition that when a new government in the country is formed, the cricket board's chief is changed. However, he insisted that he is not going anywhere.

Ramiz Raja comments on his PCB future

While speaking to reporters during his presser, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja responded, "There is no uncertainty," when asked about whether there was any uncertainty in him retaining his position. "You people [journalists] are the ones creating this uncertainty. I know the inside issues and nothing is going to happen." Raja went on to the extent of stating, "I am not going anywhere; should I write it on a stamp paper and give it to you? I know you people want me gone as it will give you headlines."

Raja gives stern message to Shehzad over contentious statement

Batter Ahmed Shehzad recently criticised the team management for his exit from Pakistan team and sought that a 'negative report' about him be made public. When asked about it, Ramiz Raja said, "My message to Ahmed Shehzad: Let the bat do the talking. Shan Masood made a come back by performing well."

Referring to Shehzad's comments, Raja went on to state that it was not him who was speaking but rather his frustration of having not been able to make the team. The 30-year-old batter had earlier told Cricket Pakistan, "The report submitted to the PCB by the past team management about me and on the basis of which I have been harmed by being kept away from the team should be made public."

He also went on to state that some of the senior members of the team cannot digest the success of some of the youngsters. "I have said this before and I will say it again. Kohli's career picked off amazingly because he found MS Dhoni but unfortunately, here in Pakistan, your own people cannot stand your success. Our own senior players and ex-cricketers cannot digest seeing someone succeed in the cricketing world, which is unfortunate for Pakistan cricket," added Shehzad in his conversation with Cricket Pakistan.