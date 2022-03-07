'I Love You So Much Dad, See You Soon': Shane Warne's Kids Pay Emotional Tribute To Father

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne’s sudden demise last week sent a shock wave across the country and the global cricket community as the 52-year-old took his last breath in a resort on the Thai island of Koh Samui. Autopsy reports on Monday confirmed that the former wrist-spinner passed away due to natural causes after suffering a heart attack. While the entire cricket community mourned the loss of the great cricketer, his children expressed their heartbroken feelings in a statement on Monday. Warne will be survived by two daughters and a son.

As per The Sydney Morning Herald, Warne’s 20-year-old son, Jackson Warne said he loves his dad, who was also a brother and a best friend to him. Admitting that nothing can fill the void Warne has left behind and said “Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza is never going to be the same”. However, Jackson added that he knows his father wanted him to be happy against all odds and that is what he is trying to do. “I am going to miss you so much Dad and you were truly the best father and mate anyone could’ve asked for. I love you so much Dad, see you soon,” Jackson said concluding his statement.

'I couldn’t be happier and prouder that I have your genes,' says Brooke in memory of her father

The late cricketer’s eldest daughter Brooke Warne said it doesn’t feel real and doesn’t make any sense that he is not with them anymore. “. It doesn’t feel right, you were taken away too soon and life is so cruel. I will forever cherish our final memories together laughing and joking around with each other. We were happy. We were so similar in so many ways and I always used to joke that I got your genes and about how much that annoyed me!! Well, now I couldn’t be happier and prouder that I have your genes. I am lucky and will forever be so proud to call you my Dad forever. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever,” Brooke said.

Warne’s younger daughter Summer Warne penned down her feelings and admitted she would have hugged her father tighter the last time she did, but she didn’t know those were the final moments. “And your final breaths were only moments away. I wish I could’ve told you that everything was going to be okay and held your hand. You are the best Dad someone could ever ask for. Our time was robbed,” Summer added.

Image: Instagram@shanewarne23