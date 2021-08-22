'I Miss You Lots': Arjun Tendulkar Wishes Sister Sara Via Video Call On Raksha Bandhan

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's children, Sara and her younger brother Arjun were seen interacting with each other via video call on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday.

Arjun Tendulkar could not be at home as he is with IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians in the UAE to participate in the second phase of IPL 2021 that gets underway on 19 September.

Sara Tendulkar & brother Arjun celebrate Raksha Bandhan virtually

Arjun Tendulkar: "I miss you lots. And I wish you were there to tie a Rakhi on me. And I wish I could give you a nice gift in return".

Sara Tendulkar: "I know I'm waiting for my gift... Even last year you didn't give me one".

"Yeah, so I'll give you two gifts this year", replied Arjun.



The video of this adorable conversation between the siblings was posted by the Mumbai Indians on their official Instagram handle.

In the same video, Arjun's MI team-mates Anmolpreet Singh, bowler Yudhvir Singh, and, veteran wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare can be seen interacting with their sisters via video call.

At the end of the video, all four of them come forward and wish the 'Paltan' (The passionate fans of the Mumbai Indians).

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

Prior to the IPL's temporary suspension on 4 May, the reigning champions were placed at the fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table with four wins from seven matches and eight points to their tally. The Rohit Sharma-led side would now be hoping to consolidate a playoff berth as they look forward to winning their record sixth IPL crown and if they succeed in doing so, then the Mumbai-based franchise would become the first team in the history of the marquee tournament to register a hat-trick of title triumphs.

The IPL 2021 will resume on 19 September with the final set to be played on 15 October. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a "blockbuster clash" between defending champion Mumbai Indians and the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on 8 October. The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on 10 October with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on 11 October and 13 October, respectively.