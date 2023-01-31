'I Never Got The Chance To..': Ex-India Captain Virat Kohli Reveals One Missed Opportunity

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli has revealed that he regrets not getting the opportunity to meet legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who sadly passed away due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome at the age of 92 in February 2022. The 34-year-old explained how he would have wanted to know more about Mangeshkar's journey.

In a recent video that Kohli put out on his official social media handle while talking to Wrogn, he was asked to name one historical female figure who he would love to take out for dinner, to which he replied, "I never got the chance to meet Lataji, so it would have been amazing to have a conversation and get to know about her life and about her journey a little bit more."

In the same video, he also gave several other interesting responses. When asked about the one advice he would give to his 167-year-old self, Kohli replied, "Learn about the world a little more, open your mind up a little more, there is life beyond Delhi as well." The 34-year-old, who is known for his fitness, also revealed that his plank record was about three and a half minutes.

Virat Kohli will next compete in Border Gavaskar trophy

After helping Team India whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series, Virat Kohli will next be in action in the upcoming Border Gavaskar trophy. The Men in Blue will host Australia in a four-match Test series, beginning February 9 in Nagpur. The full schedule for India vs Australia Test series is mentioned below:

Match No. Dates Location Start Time First Test February 9-13 VCA Stadium, Nagpur 9:00 AM IST Second Test February 17-21 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 9:00 AM IST Third Test March 1-5 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 9:00 AM IST Fourth Test March 9-13 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 9:00 AM IST

India vs Australia squads for Border Gavaskar trophy

Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner