'I Prefer Cheteshwar': Pujara's Interview On Being Named 'Steve' Recalled Amid Racism Row

The Yorkshire Cricket County Club (YCCC) racism row seems to have turned uglier as Azeem Rafiq's testimony has led to the uncovering of various alleged cases of institutional prejudice against people of colour. One such incident involved Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who was referred to as 'Steve' as English cricketers found it difficult to pronounce his first name.

Amid the astonishing allegations against YCCC, an old interview of Pujara has resurfaced, where he told the media that he preferred to be called by his first name instead of derogatory names such as 'Steve.'

Cheteshwar Pujara did not like being called 'Steve'

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo in 2018, Cheteshwar Pujara can be seen discussing his views on being called 'Steve.' In the discussion, the Indian batter said, "Well, I would prefer Cheteshwar, but it is difficult to pronounce. So the guys have come up with 'Steve.' But personally, I would prefer Cheteshwar." He then went on to add that it was Jake Brooks who first called him 'Steve' because he wanted to call him by a nickname since he could not pronounce his first name.

"He (Brooks) was asking me what nickname do I have. I said I do not have any nicknames. And he said that we will start calling you 'Steve," added Pujara. The Indian batter ended the interview by stating that while 'Steve' is a good nickname, he would still prefer being called Cheteshwar. While the 33-year old Indian cricketer did not refer to him being called 'Steve' as a sign of derogatory attitude towards him at any point, Azeem Rafiq's latest testimony suggests such names were clearly given to bring down people of colour.

Azeem Rafiq's testimony against Yorkshire County

Azeem Rafiq revealed that it was not just Cheteshwar Pujara who was given the name 'Steve,' but several Asian cricketers were given the nickname as English players found it difficult to pronounce their names. The Pakistani born cricketer then also went on to add that it was not just several English players who perpetuated institutional racism, but also the Yorkshire Post, Yorkshire website, Yorkshire Twitter page and some well-known commentators.