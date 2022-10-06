'I Promise To Deliver World-class Matches At Yamuna Sports Complex', Says Gautam Gambhir

Legendary Indian cricket team opening batsman Gautam Gambhir took to his official social media handle on Thursday to release images of the Yamuna Sports Complex he helped build, stating that he promises to hold world-class matches at this venue. His latest promise comes after he fulfilled his earlier vow of hosting the East Delhi Cricket League last year successfully.

Gautam Gambhir promises to deliver world-class matches

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gautam Gambhir released images of the Yamuna Sports Complex and captioned the post, "I promise to DELIVER! World-level players & matches at Yamuna Sports Complex." Some beautiful images of the ground can be seen in the tweet below.

I promise to DELIVER!



World level players & matches at Yamuna Sports Complex….#EastDelhi pic.twitter.com/jzVnkoWon3 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 6, 2022

Gautam Gambhir launched East Delhi Cricket League successfully

While speaking in a release last year, Gautam Gambhir explained the importance of the East Delhi Cricket League he was launching. The cricketer-turned-politician said, "This tournament is for each and every player of East Delhi who was not able to showcase his talent due to a lack of facilities and resources. I had promised to bring modern sports infrastructure to East Delhi during my campaign and I am proud that we have been able to deliver."

The 40-year-old then went on to add, "Trials are being held for every player who has registered for the tournament. Your background, your gear, your equipment, nothing matters except your talent. This is the league of the masses." The league was a massive success as it gave a fantastic opportunity to young players, especially from underprivileged backgrounds, to showcase their talent. It also gave an opportunity to the people of Delhi to watch day and night games.

And social service is not the only area where Gautam Gambhir is excelling in, as he also brilliantly led the India Capitals side to the Legends League Cricket title. The India Capitals side registered an emphatic 104-run win to beat the Bhilwara Kings in the finals on Thursday, October 6. The India Capitals scored 211 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs before restricting the Bhilwara Kings to just 107 runs. Gautam Gambhir received a lot of credits for the same on social media.