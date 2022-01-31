'I Remember MS Dhoni Saying Very Clearly': DK On Kohli Quitting As India Test Captain

Two weeks after Virat Kohli shockingly stepped down from Team India's Test captaincy, veteran batter Dinesh Karthik has lauded the 33-year old for his outstanding stint.

The veteran wicket-keeper batter believes that Kohli gave everything he had when he was the skipper of the side and mentioned that he is one of the best India have had in any format. Karthik also revealed an important point made by legendary captain MS Dhoni regarding split captaincy to divide the duties.

Dinesh Karthik recalls MS Dhoni's point over split captaincy

While speaking to ANI, Dinesh Karthik said, "I remember MS Dhoni saying very clearly that India as a cricketing nation is very hard to have split captaincy. It is unfair for me to answer this question because only Virat knows why he took that decision to step down as captain, and I am sure he has a good reason behind it."

Karthik then also went on to laud Kohli, stating that the 33-year old must reflect on his stint as the captain of the side with pride. "He (Virat) has led India so well and taken the Test team to a very strong place. As a person who has been part of the team and has played under him, I know the amount of effort he puts in every time he goes out on the field," added the 36-year old. Karthik was a part of the Test team that faced England in 2018 when Kohli was the captain.

Karthik went on to add, "He gives it everything he has. It has been a great joy for me to have been part of that journey. He has been one of the top captains for India in Tests. I hope when he turns back, he looks at all the pleasant memories and the good memories and he has a good time thinking about the success he has had as the captain."

Virat Kohli breaks silence on quitting Test captaincy

According to ANI, Virat Kohli spoke on an episode of 'Fireside Chat with VK' where he explained that he does not need to be the captain of the side to be a leader. "See, I think firstly you need to have a complete understanding of what you set out to achieve and whether you have achieved those targets or not. Everything has a tenure and time period, so you have to be aware of it. As a batter, you might be able to give more to the team, so take pride in that. I have played under MS Dhoni for a while and then I became the captain, my mindset has been the same all this while. I always thought like a captain when I was just a player in the team, said Kohli."