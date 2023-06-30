'I still feel the sky is the limit': India cricketer Jayant Yadav hopes to see a career turnaround

Jayant Yadav's Test career promised a bigger story after a bright beginning against England in 2016. He made 221 runs at an average of 73 including a hundred and took nine wickets across three matches.

But in the next seven years, Jayant has played only three more Tests. Perhaps, it was because the off-spinner's career coincided with that of R Ashwin.

The 33-year-old has still not let his hope fade away but regretted not working enough on his batting.

Jayant said he has been concentrating more on his batting now, and hoped that it would bring a turnaround.

"I think if I have to point out one thing, I think I didn't really live up to my batting potential. I think I just happened to be a batsman as I was so obsessed with bowling. I still am. I get engrossed in trying to do something in bowling that I just sort of neglect my batting. Now, that's changing,” said Jayant.

North Zone captain Jayant made an unbeaten 55 off 78 balls on Friday against North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy. He may take that as a small stepping stone in guiding his batting in the direction he desired.

"I don't have the time to put it back. It's just that sometimes not everything in your career will go according to the way you plan it. I still feel the sky is the limit. Yes, I could have worked more on batting, which I'm doing now. Hopefully, I'll be able to see the benefits," Jayant added.

In his consistent endeavour to upskill himself, Jayant had signed with English County Warwickshire for a short stint last year.

Jayant said the experience was beneficial for him irrespective of its duration.

"I was signed for three games. But I didn't play the last game because I was called for the Irani Trophy at home. But the whole point of going to England was, trying to play in different conditions with different balls. It was tough," he said.

Jayant said he was able to pick up a few aspects of spin while bowling in England that he would not have achieved in India.

"In India, when a spinner comes on, he's expected to take wickets. In England, the role is completely different. There we have overcast conditions…the ball is not spinning, then you want to learn what can you add in your armoury to be effective. It was a great learning experience," he added.

Image: PTI