'I Took Our Time For Granted Dad': Shane Warne's Daughter Pens Emotional Tribute

Summer Warne, Shane Warne's daughter, took to social media to pay respects to her father, the great Australian cricketer, who died of a heart attack on Friday. Summer shared a lengthy post on her Instagram account, which included many photos and videos of Warne.

Summer stated in her post that it feels like a dream and that she is still waiting for someone to wake her up to tell her that her father is okay. An emotional Summer added that she took her time with Warne for "granted" and that she would do anything to spend more time with him.

'This can't be real life'

Summer revealed that the last time she met Warne, they were jamming to the song 'Summer of 69'. Summer said that she told her father how much he loved that song and they danced, sang together and just couldn't stop laughing. Summer said that she would do anything to hear that laugh again, adding "Little did I know that was the last time I would ever see you dad".

"There are no words. It feels like I’m dreaming, waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me that you’re okay. This can’t be real life. There’s no way that life is this cruel to the most beautiful people on this earth. There’s no way that I will never hear your soft voice again telling me that 'everything is going to be okay' or how 'proud' you are of me, or simply saying 'goodnight' or 'good morning SJ I’ll see you in the morning, I love you…'," Summer wrote in her post.

"I took our time for granted dad and I would do anything to have more time with you on this earth. Our time was robbed and I wish you would come back to me. You may not be alive dad, but you will forever live inside my heart, I will cherish the memories till my time is upon this earth and I am reunited with you again. I love you dad, forever and always will be my Father no matter where you are. Love your little girl SJ and I will continue to make you proud," she added.

Shane Warne died of a heart attack while holidaying with his friend in Thailand. Warne's body was sent for an autopsy and Thai police on Monday formed that the spin legend died of natural causes. Warne's remains have been sent to Australia, where a private ceremony for friends and family members will be held. A state funeral will be held in the coming days and the venue will most likely be the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

