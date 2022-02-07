'I Unfortunately Disagree With Him': Adam Gilchrist Reacts To Langer's Resignation Letter

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist slammed Cricket Australia (CA) for not being able to handle Justin Langer, who recently stepped down as the head coach of the men's national team. On Saturday, January 5, CA accepted Langer's resignation. Langer's management first put forth the development on their Twitter handle. Gilchrist backed Langer, saying that the latter was being portrayed as a "monster", something he feels isn't true. Earlier, Langer faced issues regarding the extension of his contract.

But the retired left-handed batter was given a short-time contract with a chance to defend Australia's T20 World Cup title later this year at home. But the two parties couldn't come to terms leading to Langer's resignation.

Adam Gilchrist gives his take on the Justin Langer resignation

"He'll be the first to admit he has his frailties, he has his areas of weakness, but gee, he'll sit and look you in the eye and work it out with you. So, to be painted as a monster, what sort of effect would that have on you personally and what's the flow-on effect to your family and the people that are nearest and dearest to you, particularly through a period of time when you're not nearly understanding what is going on, the consistent innuendo and rumour. I think he stated it perfectly in his resignation letter, honesty, respect, trust, truth performance," Gilchrist told SEN Radio.

Gilchrist was also clear cut in saying that Langer doesn't owe anyone an apology by any means. "And then, unfortunately, he felt a compelling need to say if that's been the trouble I apologise, they're the foundations he bases his life on. I totally agree with him, (but) I, unfortunately, disagree with him that he felt a need to apologise because that shouldn't be a situation," Gilchrist added.

Langer took over as the Australia head coach after Darren Lehman stepped down following the infamous ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town four years ago. Langer took charge in May 2018 and helped Australia restore some pride.

Recently, under Langer's tutelage, Australia also won the Ashes 4-0 after wins in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Hobart. Aaron Finch and Co. also won the T20 WC for the first time back in November. The Aussies are next set to tour Pakistan for a bilateral tour and Andrew McDonald has been named as their interim coach.

