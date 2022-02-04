'I Want To Leave Indian Cricket In Very Good Space Eventually When I Retire': Virat Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli has said that he wants to leave Indian cricket in a very good space before he takes retirement from the sport. Kohli, while speaking on RCB Podcast, said that he wants to leave Indian cricket with great talents and strong individuals who can further the work he has done for the past several years as captain.

Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain earlier this year after he was controversially sacked as the ODI skipper. Last year, Kohli resigned as India's T20I captain and also relinquished his captaincy in the IPL.

"Where I stand, I wanna leave Indian cricket in a very good space eventually when I retire, with great talents and strong individuals, carrying forward the work you've done for the last so many years," Kohli said on the RCB Podcast.

Kohli took over as India's Test captain in 2014 after former skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the longest format. When Kohli captained India for the first time in a full Test series, he scripted history by becoming the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in Sri Lanka after many years. He also led India to the No. 1 position in the ICC Test rankings and held that spot for five consecutive years.

Kohli is also the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia. India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2018 under the leadership of Kohli. It was Kohli who made India a strong bowling side in Test cricket by showing trust in players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. Kohli led the team to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, where his side unfortunately failed to win the title.

Kohli-BCCI rift

Everything was going smooth for Kohli the captain until controversy struck late last year after he announced his decision to step down as T20I captain. While announcing his decision, Kohli had said he would continue giving his best as captain in ODI and Test cricket. However, things went haywire for Kohli after he was controversially sacked as ODI skipper.

The BCCI said that the selection committee opted to remove Kohli as ODI skipper because they didn't want "too much leadership" in white-ball formats. Kohli later claimed that he was only informed about the change in leadership during his call with selectors to pick a squad for the South Africa series. Weeks later, he stepped down as Test captain.

Image: BCCI