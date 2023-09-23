'I Was 7 Years Old When...': Shubman Gill's Dream Realised In IND Vs AUS 1st ODI

In the three-match ODI series between India and Australia, the Indian cricket team got off to a winning start, clinching the opening game by five wickets. Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul shone in Mohali as India chased down 277-run target against a formidable Australian side. With a five-wicket haul, Mohammad Shami destroyed the star-studded Australian lineup.

3 things you need to know

Shami picked up his second five-wicket haul for India in ODIs

Gill (74), Gaikwad (71), Rahul (58*), and Suryakumar (50) all got fifties

India are now 1-0 up in the IND vs AUS One-Day International series

Also Read: 'Surely An Ex-factor': Sehwag Goes Gaga Over Suryakumar Yadav's Effortless 50-run Knock

Shubman Gill achieved his childhood dream during India vs Australia

Opening for India, Shubman Gill finally got to experience the thrill of playing an international match at the prestigious PCA Stadium in Mohali. Gill's brilliant performance resulted in an impressive half-century, and India went on to win the first ODI of their three-match series against Australia by five wickets.

After the game, in an interview with Jio Cinema, Gill talked about the special meaning the PCA Stadium had for him. He first started going there when he was seven years old. His lifelong dream was to one day play an international match in Mohali. Gill scored an incredible 74 runs off of 63 balls, including six fours and two well-timed sixes. He said:

I was 7 years old when we came to Mohali for the first time. Since I had seen so many matches here as a spectator, it was a dream for me to play an international match in Mohali. I'd played a couple of IPL matches but to play an international match with my family watching was special,

Gill seems confident ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup

Gill said that his greatest talent as a cricket player is his awareness of whether to take a proactive position and when to take a more defensive one. He went on to say that when India hosts the 2023 ODI World Cup in October and November, he plans to adjust his playing style to the needs of the game. He, added:

I feel my strength is to know when to attack and when to defend. You can expect me to play according to the situation at the World Cup. I will try to adapt to the opponents and conditions and give myself the best possible chance to do well,

Also Read: 'Make Him Undroppable': Mohammad Shami Stamps His Authority With 5 Wickets Vs Australia

Team India will now be seen in action in the 2nd ODI match against Australia on Sunday, September 24, at Rahul Dravid’s hometown’s Holkar Stadium in Indore.