'I Was Happy Virat Kohli Sledged Me': Suryakumar Recalls His Stare-battle With RCB Skipper

Mumbai Indians stalwart Suryakumar Yadav has recalled his stare battle with skipper Virat Kohli during IPL 2020. In a live session organised by the Mumbai Indians, a fan asked Suryakumar Yadav how he felt when Virat Kohli sledged him during a match between RCB vs MI in IPL 2020. During match 48 of IPL 2020, RCB had set a target of 165 and Suryakumar Yadav was looking in sublime touch. In the middle of the over, Suryakumar hit the ball straight to Virat Kohli, and following that the RCB skipper approached near him and stared at him. On the other side, Suryakumar Yadav starred back at him as well.

However, Suryakumar Yadav had the last laugh as he slammed an unbeaten 79 to help MI win a tight contest. During the innings, Kohli tried to wind up Suryakumar with plenty of chatter, but the batsman was unmoved.

'I was happy Virat Kohli sledged me'- Suryakumar Yadav

During the live session, the 30-year-old right-handed batsman shared that Virat Kohli goes hard at everyone, not just him adding that the RCB skipper knew that if he continues to bat Mumbai Indians will defeat the Royal Challengers Bangalore. "It’s not just me, he goes hard at any batsman batting against him. I was happy that he sledged me. It means even Kohli knew that if I bat on, we will win the match and if they got my wicket, then maybe they could slow us down and create a chance to win," said Suryakumar Yadav.

"I am a cool and calm customer on the pitch, so I don’t get into these rivalries. But there was that moment in Abu Dhabi, so I guess that can go down as one,” added the MI's stalwart.

'Virat Kohli is my inspiration'- Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav recently organised an 'ask me anything' session on his Instagram, following which fans asked numerous questions from him. On being asked to say one word about India's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he wrote, 'Legend'. Suryakumar Yadav was asked several questions after that. On being asked one word about Virat Kohli, Suryakumar replied 'Inspiration'. The MI stalwart was also asked to describe his IPL skipper Rohit Sharma and team-mate Kieron Pollard in one word, to which Suryakumar replied, for Rohit Sharma 'Hitman', for Kieron Pollard 'LLORD'.

The 30-year-old right-handed batsman recently debuted for India in the T20 series against England. Suryakumar got his maiden call-up after he performed outstandingly well in the IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

