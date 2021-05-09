'I Was In A Bad Place': Sami Aslam Makes Shocking Revelations About Pakistan Cricket

After quitting cricket at the age of 24, former Pakistani cricketer Sami Aslam made stunning revelations concerning the cricketing culture in Pakistan, and how the environment had pushed him into depression for two years.

Speaking to Pak Passion, Aslam opened up on the 'favouritism' within Pakistan cricket, sharing how he always relied on on-field performances rather than sucking up to coaches or team management, something that set him on a backfoot.

"There’s 3-year eligibility and I will qualify to play for America in November 2023. I’ve not even 1 per cent regret. I am really happy after being depressed in Pakistan for 2 years. I was in a bad place due to coaches and events in Pakistan and the way they treated me,” he stated.

“I wasn’t one of those players who would keep phoning the coach and praising him. I have always relied on my on-field performances rather than sucking up to coaches or team management for no reason as some players do,” he stated.

Notably, the decision to quit cricket had been long-brewing in the mind of the young batsman after he was dropped during the England tour in 2018 and then snubbed during the New Zealand Vs Pakistan 2020 series. He last played for the Pakistan national team in 2017 in a Test match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sharing that several other cricketers in Pakistan were pondering over a similar decision to move to the USA, Aslam said, “I have had calls from over 100 First-class players in Pakistan exploring the possibility of them settling in America. Even the best performers currently in Pakistan domestic cricket are keen to move here and 1 or 2 are close to being signed up in the coming days."

Aslam, who made his national debut back in 2015, has scored 836 runs in his short career for Pakistan with a top score of 91 and to go with seven half-centuries under his belt. The Punjab-born southpaw will be eligible to play for the United States of America (USA) by November 2023.

Sami Aslam cricket career

Sami Aslam first came into the limelight during the PCB's Hunt for Heroes tournament in 2009. He went on to make a name for himself at the U-19 level, captaining the team and scoring 1,695 runs in ODIs at an average of 45.81 becoming the second-highest run-scorer in Under-19 ODI history. He also holds the record for the third-fastest in the world to get to 2,000 List A runs. The cricketer has represented Pakistan in 13 Tests and scored 758 runs at an average of 31.58 and in 4 ODIs, where he has scored 78 runs. Most recently, he has played three games for Balochistan in the previous edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He was dropped from the national team in 2018.

