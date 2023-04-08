'I Was Leading The India Team, Now I Am Out': Shikhar Dhawan On Losing Place To Shubman

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan is one of the modern greats of Indian cricket and has won the team many matches with his batting in international cricket. Shikhar is currently out of the Indian cricket team as the last few months for him have not been that promising with the bat and is also not able to make runs.

Shikhar Dhawan led the Indian cricket team in the ODI format last year against Bangladesh but was not able to perform with the bat and also the team lost the three-match series by 2-1. Dhawan has been out of Team India since then and now is struggling to find his place in the team.

'I think that whatever God has done...': Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar was recently asked during an interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel regarding does he feel anything missing from his life if he is an international cricketer who is in form. Dhawan replied to the question, "Lack is not caused by external things, the lack is on your thinking. For example, I am not in the team now, I was playing and leading earlier and now Shubman is doing well and I didn't have a good one or two series and I got dropped. I can also be sad about this that this is happening in my life but I don't think so. I think that whatever God has done, there is something good in it for me, so I do not see any lacks."

Talking about Shubman Gill, he has had a brilliant start to the year 2023 and has been scoring runs in all three formats for the last six months. Gill has centuries to his name in all three formats and also is the youngest player to score a double hundred in ODI.

Coming to Shikhar Dhawan, he is leading the Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 and till now has been in excellent form in the tournament. Dhawan has till now scored 126 runs in two matches and is among the top five run-getters of the tournament. Shikhar after having a rough patch in the past is once again knocking on the doors in front of the Indian selectors and it won't be surprising if he plays for the Indian team as an opener in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, to be held in India this year.